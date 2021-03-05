The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:COO traded up $15.54 on Friday, hitting $387.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,833. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.45. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $396.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.14.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

