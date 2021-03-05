The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $5,082,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 425,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $33.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.