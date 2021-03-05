The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.