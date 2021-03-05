TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.