TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.