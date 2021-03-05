TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,956. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

