TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Down 5.2%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.96. 532,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 377,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

In related news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,215,100 shares of company stock worth $17,425,956. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

