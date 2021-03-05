Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 224,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

