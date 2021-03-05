Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 937 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 144,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. 5,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,489. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

