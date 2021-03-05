Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.03. 109,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,768. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

