Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 29,889 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,983 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.