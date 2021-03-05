Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.18% of TC PipeLines worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TC PipeLines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,069,000 after acquiring an additional 373,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCP shares. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TCP stock remained flat at $$30.21 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines, LP has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

