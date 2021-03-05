Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.66. 30,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

