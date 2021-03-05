Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price traded down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.67. 1,115,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 498,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ternium by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

