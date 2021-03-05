Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $5,885,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.