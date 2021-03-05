TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE:TIXT opened at $27.74 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.