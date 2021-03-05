Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TLKGY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Telkom SA SOC has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

