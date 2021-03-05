Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

