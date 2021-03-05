Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and TIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.00 $366.20 million N/A N/A TIM $4.22 billion 1.32 $917.85 million $1.03 11.20

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 8.38% 13.85% 4.57% TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telekom Austria and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33 TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Telekom Austria on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.3 million customers; and had approximately 6.1 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

