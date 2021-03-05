Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.60.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

