Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.