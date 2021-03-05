Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
