Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,497 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,439,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

