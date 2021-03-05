Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%.

NYSE TRC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.73. 3,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,707.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,439,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

