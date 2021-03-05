Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 1,488,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,095,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.