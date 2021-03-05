Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 1,488,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,095,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

