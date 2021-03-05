Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGP. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.