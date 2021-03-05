Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by CIBC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

