TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits Market Cap of $167,815.08

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $167,815.08 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.