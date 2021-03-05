TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $124.97. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $135.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

