TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.56 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $124.97. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $135.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.