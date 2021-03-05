TD Securities Increases StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to $4.75

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVAUF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

