TD Securities Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $9.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.