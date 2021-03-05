TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

