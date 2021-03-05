TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 121,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

