TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Target by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after buying an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Target by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.