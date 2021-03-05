TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,863 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

