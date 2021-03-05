TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 862 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 412,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,856. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

