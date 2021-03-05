TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. 2,042,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,422,012. The stock has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

