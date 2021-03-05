TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $396,187.75. Insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 83,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,053. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

