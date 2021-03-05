TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.55. 108,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day moving average of $481.87. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

