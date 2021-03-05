TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 8,170 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 288,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

