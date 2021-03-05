TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.89. TCF Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $46.42 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

