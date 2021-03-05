TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$62.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.80.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.65. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$74.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

