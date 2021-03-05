Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,813. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.