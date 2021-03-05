Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.
TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.
Target stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.