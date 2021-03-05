Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Target stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

