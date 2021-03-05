Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1982231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 200,282 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,131,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

