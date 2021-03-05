Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $17.74. 17,647,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 5,380,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -428.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

