Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s (TRHC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

