T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 260,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,328,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.65 price target (down from $2.40) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

