Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.32. 753,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 743,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $414.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

