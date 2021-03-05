Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

SYN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 396,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,859,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.29. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

