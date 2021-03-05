Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synovus Financial traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 9861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNV. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2,603.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

